Pinpoint Weather Forecast: May 8, 2024

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The warming trend is definitely going to persist until next Wednesday for all of Kern County.

Come next Wednesday afternoon, you can expect the high temperatures across Central California to be a solid 10 to 14 degrees above the usual for this time of year. It’s worth mentioning that there might be a chance of a few intense thunderstorms occurring in the Sierra Nevada region on Friday afternoon and subsequent afternoons. As for Mother’s Day on Sunday, brace yourselves for temperatures in the low 90s around the valley floor. Air quality should be fairly decent, with a moderate AQI of 93 tomorrow.

