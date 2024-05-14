Pinpoint Weather: Dreary midweek with periods of rain

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Have the umbrella handy for the next couple of days; off-and-on showers are likely in Southwest and Central Virginia on Tuesday and Wednesday.

An approaching storm system from the west will pull plenty of moist air into the region, resulting in periods of rain throughout the day on Tuesday. A few rumbles of thunder are possible. It will be cloudy and noticeably cooler with highs in the middle and upper 60s.







The rainy weather will continue into Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms are likely with mostly cloudy skies overhead. Periods of heavy rainfall may occur. While the severe weather risk is low, we cannot rule out a couple of stronger thunderstorms south of U.S. 460. Afternoon temperatures will reach the slightly milder upper 60s and lower 70s.

A warmer Thursday is in the forecast with afternoon temperatures in the 70s and lower 80s. A mix of sun and clouds will be overhead. A few isolated afternoon and evening showers/storms are possible, but much of the region will stay mostly dry.

Another storm system will bring the chance for showers and storms to Southwest and Central Virginia on Friday afternoon through Saturday. Afternoon highs will reach the 70s.

More sunshine will return to the region on Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds overhead. Isolated showers and storms cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will rise into the 70s and lower 80s by the afternoon.

