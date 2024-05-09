Pinpoint Weather: Cooler air, showers for the end of the week

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible as a cold front lingers in the region on Friday.

Severe weather is not expected across the Commonwealth as stronger storms should remain well south of Virginia.

Friday will start warmer and slightly muggy with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Temperatures begin to normalize as afternoon high temperatures will only reach the 70s for much of the region, which is typical for this time of the year.







Temperatures will remain near normal levels through the weekend and the first half of next week with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s. A slight warmup is expected toward the end of next week.

