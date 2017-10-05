Pink Slams Dr. Luke In Interview: ‘He’s Not A Good Person’

Pink’s opinion of Dr. Luke isn’t pretty.

The pop star was asked about Lukasz “Dr. Luke” Gottwald, who has been embroiled in a legal battle with Kesha since 2014, in a recent interview for The New York Times. Pink did not hold back.

“I don’t know what happened,” she said of Kesha’s allegations that the producer sexually and verbally abused her. “But I know that regardless of whether or not Dr. Luke did that, this is his karma and he earned it because he’s not a good person.”

Pink, who worked with Gottwald in 2006, didn’t stop there.

“I have told him that to his face and I do not work with him,” she continued. “He doesn’t do good business, he’s not a kind person, he doesn’t do the right thing when given ample opportunities to do so, and I don’t really feel that bad for him.”

Pink isn’t alone in airing her distaste for the Sony producer.

In September, Kelly Clarkson admitted that she refused a writing credit, passing up royalty money, because she didn’t want her name to appear next to his.

Yikes.