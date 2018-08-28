Pininfarina releases first glimpse of PF0 electric hypercar

Automobili Pininfarina has unveiled a first glimpse of its upcoming PF0 electric hypercar, following a series of private viewings during Monterey Car Week.



Prospective buyers were allowed to see the limited-run hypercar first hand but, for everyone who wasn’t blessed with an invite to the German-Italian company’s limited preview, the brand has provided a digital first look at the potentially ground-breaking machine.





Production of the PF0 will be limited to 150 examples. The car has a projected 0-62mph time under two seconds and a top speed beyond 250mph, yet also delivers a range of 300 miles with a single charge.







Should Pininfarina’s quoted performances figures bear out, it would pitch the PF0 against the Croatian-built Rimac C_Two and Tesla’s next-generation Roadster in a race to become the fastest production electric hypercar ever made.



Those figures would also put it among the highest echelon of internal-combustion supercars such as the Bugatti Chiron, which tops out at an electronically limited 261mph. With instant torque on tap thanks to its electric powertrain, the PF0 would also be at least 0.4 seconds faster than the Chiron from 0-60mph.



With parent company Mahindra currently competing in the all-electric Formula E racing series, Pininfarina appears determined to knock petrol-powered hypercars off their perch.







‘Our ambition for PF0 is based on classic Pininfarina principles – to combine elegance and beauty with functional design that defines a new product vision,’ said Luca Borgogno, Automobili Pininfarina design director.



‘From 2020, the world will see the emergence of luxury electric hypercars that set new standards for performance and visual drama.’



In a plan to entice orders for its limited build slots, Pininfarina has taken the still-under-wraps PF0 on a tour of the US, starting in New York before making its way to Pebble Beach. Although the car is designed and built in Europe, Pininfarina expects America to be the biggest market – especially California, an early adopter of EV technology.







Unsurprisingly, it’s mostly owners of existing Pininfarina-styled vehicles who look set to snap up a PF0 of their own. Many of those invited to see the vehicle first hand already possess at least one of many Pininfarina-styled classics from the past.



As for the rest of us, we’ll need to wait until next year’s Geneva Auto Show to see the PF0’s full design, along with its proper production nomenclature – ‘PF0’ is simply a codename.



