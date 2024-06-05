Pineville woman accused of smuggling fentanyl into jail, giving it to woman who died

A Pineville woman has been arrested after the death of a fellow inmate, accused of smuggling and providing fentanyl to the woman who died early Tuesday, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office.

The victim was identified as 31-year-old Eugenia Maurice Mitchell of Alexandria, reads a news release.

Deputies at the Rapides Parish Detention Center #1 in downtown Alexandria responded about 1 a.m. Tuesday about Mitchell suffering a medical emergency. She was not breathing and was unresponsive, so Narcan was administered, it reads.

Acadian Ambulance personnel arrived as jail personnel continued trying to revive Mitchell, but she was pronounced dead around 1:45 a.m., reads the release.

Investigators began working and found that a woman booked into jail earlier that day, 30-year-old Kimberly Sarah Ekko Juderman, "allegedly concealed fentanyl inside a body cavity and smuggled it into the detention center," it reads.

"Juderman was placed inside the female dorm and at some point, allegedly provided the fentanyl to the inmate who ingested it and suffered an apparent fatal overdose."

An autopsy will be performed on Mitchell to determine an official cause of death.

Juderman was arrested and booked on charges of second-degree murder, introduction of contraband into a penal facility and possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute. Bail was set at $1,150,500.

According to jail records, she had been booked on June 3 on a city probation violation and a failure to pay a fine warrant.

The investigation is continuing, and more charges could be possible, reads the release.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Rapides Sheriff: Woman gave smuggled fentanyl to inmate who later died