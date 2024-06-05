Pineville man bound over on charges from Joplin arrest

Jun. 5—NEOSHO, Mo. — A Newton County judge has ordered a Pineville man bound over for trial on firearm and stolen property charges he picked up earlier this year in Joplin.

Judge Jacob Skouby decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing Monday in Newton County Circuit Court that there is probable cause for Daniel T. Craig III, 28, to stand trial on counts of receiving stolen property and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Craig was arrested on the charges Jan. 14 when a Joplin police officer responding to calls reporting a theft from a motor vehicle located Craig inside an abandoned building in alleged possession of several items that had been reported stolen, including a firearm.

A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges states that Craig has prior felony convictions for stealing, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon.

A date for his initial appearance in a trial division has yet to be set.