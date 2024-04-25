Pineville man arrested, victim identified in fatal March 30 Kolin-area fire

A Pineville man has been arrested in connection to a fatal March 30 fire in the Kolin area that killed one person, who just was identified last week, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office.

The victim was identified as Buster Evans, a resident of Bohannon Road in Pineville, reads a news release. An age wasn't immediately available.

Evans' body was found in the carport area of an uninhabited home in the 300 block of Williams Lake Road. His death was ruled a homicide days later.

The release states that sheriff's detectives had identified another Bohannon Road resident, 64-year-old Philip Barry Felter, as a suspect. He was arrested on April 11 on three counts of being a felon in possession of firearms and still was in jail when arrested by Louisiana State Fire Marshal investigators in connection to the fire.

Felter was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center #1 again on charges of simple arson, being a principal to simple arson, obstruction of justice (evidence tampering) and conspiracy.

The investigation continued and, on Wednesday, Felter was arrested on charges of second-degree murder and unlawful disposal of human remains, according to the release.

His total bail now is $1,230,000.

The investigation is still active. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Matt Dauzat in the Kolin substation Criminal Investigation Division at 318-542-4409 or the state fire marshal's arson tip line either at 866-946-1097 or through the tip form at lasfm.org.

