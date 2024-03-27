Pineville city leaders approve substation development in 3-2 vote, land to be seized

PINEVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The owner of a Pineville flea market said he has begun to explore what legal action is available to him after town leaders voted to seize part of his land to make an electrical substation the town reportedly desperately needs.

The substation will be placed on a one-acre portion of land in the corner of Miller’s Flea Market, just feet from the McCullough neighborhood.

In 2023, ElectriCities revealed that the current electric grid would become overloaded by 2025, which could lead to power outages.

It explored 10 different locations, which included two plots of land that belong to Steve Miller: Miller’s Flea Market and, a piece of rural land directly across the street from it, along Miller Road.

READ MORE | Major backlash over Pineville electrical substation proposal

The proposal was met with heated disdain from people nearby over concerns of health, property value, and overall quality of life.

In January, Miller told Queen City News he was against the proposal and had “no intention of selling,” his family’s land.

On Monday night, however, city council members took a vote to move forward with the substation’s construction.

It ended in a 2-2 tie between city council members which had to be broken by Mayor David Phillips, in favor of the decision.

“I was shocked, they didn’t listen to anyone,” Miller said in a phone conversation Tuesday afternoon.

In January, Miller said he was open to discussing options for selling the land across the street for the substation, but those talks never fully developed.

In a statement to Queen City News, ElectriCities said, “The town’s attorney reached out to the property owner’s attorney multiple times to discuss the alternate site. The property owner’s attorney did not provide the town with a proposed sale price until a few days prior to the vote was scheduled and wanted additional time to discuss it with the property owner.”

Most of the city council members were not immediately available for a comment on the vote, Tuesday afternoon.

Person sent to hospital after falling from water tower in northeast Charlotte: Medic

However, Council Member Chris McDonough explained that he voted yes because he felt it would benefit the future of the city.

Miller has a 30-day window to change city council members’ minds or to find a legal way through.

ElectriCities representatives said their next steps are to find materials and labor contracts to begin construction, which will be completed by the end of 2025.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.