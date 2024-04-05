Pinellas students learn about solar eclipse through Lego lesson
Students at Westgate Elementary School in St. Petersburg are learning about the upcoming solar eclipse in a fun and creative way. Bridget Grace, a fifth-grade teacher, and Shelley Kappeler, the Makerspace Coordinator, are working with students using LEGO sets to explore eclipse-related science concepts through hands-on model building. Westgate Elementary is supported by a multi-year $75,000 grant from the LEGO Education Foundation that emphasizes “learning through play” from VPK and on. Kappeler is one of only 78 educators in the US serving as a LEGO Education Ambassador.