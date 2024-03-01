Pinellas schools prepare new cell phone rules for the fall

Pinellas County public school students could face added restrictions on their cell phone use when they return to classes in the fall.

Following a state and national trend, school district officials are proposing that students keep their phones and related devices, such as smart watches and ear pods, off and out of sight during classes and events unless teachers give permission otherwise.

The limitations would be strictest for elementary schools, with a bit more flexibility for older grades. Middle and high school students would be allowed to use their phones during lunch time, with high school students also able to use theirs between classes.

The rule also would make accommodations for students with special needs, and during emergencies identified by the school principal. It’s similar to what Pasco schools implemented in August, with plans to go further next fall.

The recommendation goes to the Pinellas School Board for workshop discussion on Tuesday. It would replace current policy that discourages phones in schools but leaves the guidelines to individual principals. It comes months after board members called for changes — including a possible complete ban — in the weeks before students were set to resume school in August.

Board members raised concerns at the time about classroom disruptions, students not paying attention, access to negative content and other problems that phone use can cause. At the same time, they noted the expectations of parents to be able to reach their children for emergencies and planning.

Rather than impose new rules with little warning or preparation, the board asked superintendent Kevin Hendrick to explore the pros and cons of cell phone availability, including the practices of local schools and other districts. They also asked for a survey to determine what students, staff and parents might find acceptable.

Hendrick made clear throughout the process that a successful policy would depend upon participants’ willingness to follow it. As he said during a Tiger Bay Club forum on the topic, the debate in many ways boils down to one question: “How far are we willing to go?”

His proposal leans heavily on a survey, conducted in the first two weeks of February. More than 5,200 parents, nearly 2,200 district employees and just over 600 students responded to the anonymous questionnaire, which asked what type of restrictions they would support and what the penalties for violations should be.

“After reviewing the survey, it’s clear that most people agree that the use of cell phones should be limited,” board member Stephanie Meyer said. “There’s no doubt cell phones serve as a distraction to the learning environment.”

Majorities backed the concept of having the toughest limitations in elementary schools, with increasing access as students get older. Of note, school teachers and administrators preferred stricter measures than did parents and students, regardless of the school level.

More than half of administrators and teachers were open to prohibiting phone use in middle schools, for instance, compared to a third of parents.

The same divide was apparent when it came to the proposed penalties.

For example, 43% of parents supported giving three warnings and two office referrals before taking away a high school student’s phone, compared to 24% of administrators and 23% of teachers. Teachers most heavily backed giving just one warning before sending high school students to the office for violations.

Board member Lisa Cane said it’s important to find common ground for the rules, which she said are needed to create consistency when dealing with phones in schools.

“We have to come up with something that works, that people can implement, and that’s fair,” Cane said. “We might during discussion hammer that out a little more.”

She pointed to the part that would allow students to keep their phones in their backpack, purse or pocket while in class. When it comes to phone addiction, which has been a concern, having a phone in your pocket can be just as distracting as having it in your hand, Cane said.

The question of cell phones in pockets became a point of debate over the summer for Orange County schools, which settled on bags only, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Pinellas board member Eileen Long said she also wanted to make sure that any new rule does not turn teachers into phone police.

“They’ve got other things to do,” Long said. “I don’t want them to be wasting their time.”

Like Cane, Long suggested any amendment to the code of conduct should come with a program to educate families about the details and the expectations.

“I would like to see high schools teach kids how to appropriately use their phones,” she said. “It wouldn’t be a problem if they were taught.”