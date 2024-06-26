Pinellas officers track where people sleep outside ahead of DeSantis law

Pinellas County law enforcement agencies are getting a head start on complying with a state law that will criminalize sleeping outside in public spaces starting in October.

For more than two months, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office has led a multiagency effort to track where people are sleeping outside and the number of people at each location, according to an agency document obtained by the Tampa Bay Times.

The sheriff’s office said the agency wants to make sure jurisdictions throughout Pinellas are ready to observe the law. A spokesperson said officers and social workers are using the list to approach homeless people to educate them and provide them with legal options.

“In order to have the outreach to the affected homeless population we need to know where they are,” wrote Sgt. Amanda Sinni in an email.

The sheriff’s office declined comment when asked for details about how the agency is educating the people sleeping outside.

Some who work with homeless people locally worry Pinellas might not have enough space to legally accommodate those who sleep outside. St. Petersburg pastor Andy Oliver is concerned that law enforcement is keeping a list in preparation for a crackdown on people sleeping outside as soon as the law takes effect.

The list, the authenticity of which was confirmed by the sheriff’s office, identifies several locations where people sleep, including parks, bus stops, overpasses and a “wooded area behind hospital.”

The Clearwater, Tarpon Springs, Pinellas Park and Gulfport police departments collaborated with the sheriff’s office to create the document.

A St. Petersburg Police Department spokesperson said the sheriff’s office approached the department about the project. But the agency chose not to participate because the homeless population is transient and any list would be “outdated in a matter of days.”

None of the agencies contacted by the Times answered when they started working on the list, but a note on the document says it was updated on May 20.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 1365 into law on March 20 and it takes effect in four months. It allows people, businesses and the attorney general to sue local governments starting at the beginning of next year if people are sleeping outside. The state is telling communities to instead create camps for homeless people that will be approved by the Department of Children and Families.

The law comes at a critical moment for housing policy in America. The legal discussion over criminalizing sleeping outside has reached the Supreme Court, which will decide in the coming days whether an anti-camping law in Oregon is constitutional. That decision could challenge the legality of state laws that say people can’t sleep outside.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said deputies currently have no plans to compile a list of where people are sleeping outside. A spokesperson wrote in an email that “homelessness is not a crime” and that the agency only responds to criminal issues.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said it has not created a list and will make a determination on how the agency will comply with the law before it goes into effect. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said that it did not have a list as of June 18.

Oliver, a senior pastor at Allendale United Methodist Church, said acting on the law before it takes effect and before the Supreme Court’s decision shows an eagerness to criminalize sleeping outside. He hopes that local law enforcement agencies won’t punish people who are experiencing poverty and homelessness.

Oliver said he considers the law morally bankrupt, adding that the right to sleep is “the most human thing ever.”

In its statement, the Pinellas sheriff’s office spokesperson said the office’s goal was to get the county into compliance with the law by the time it goes into effect “without any enforcement being required.”

Advocates are approaching those sleeping outside and educating them on the law, along with where to find shelters and housing, said Daisy Corea, chief executive officer of The Homeless Leadership Alliance of Pinellas. Her organization plans to distribute flyers with information about the law and housing resources in the county.

But while some shelters add beds in response to the law, Corea said resources remain tight.

“So we have been asking, as a community, what other options are there for expansion?” Corea said.

Mobile shelters like the Dignity Bus, which helps people in South Florida, are an option, Corea explained. Expanding temporary and permanent housing are also crucial, along with getting people to mental health care and workforce services, she said.

This year, Innovare Apartments in St. Petersburg began providing deeply discounted and free housing to get people into homes. In Hillsborough and Pinellas, Catholic Charities established shelters that include a mix of tents and tiny homes years before DeSantis signed this year’s bill.

But Corea worries there’s not enough space in Pinellas County to create an encampment that would win state approval because of the restrictions the law presents. The law says that these camps can’t be near neighborhoods and businesses, which makes finding space difficult, Corea said.

The law has come with a positive side effect, she believes: a renewed conversation about solving homelessness.

“We just have to push forward and make sure that we are keeping our neighbors safe,” Corea said.