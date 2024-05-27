Pinellas man bites at bar manager’s finger during argument over dog not allowed in: affidavit

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Madeira Beach man is accused of biting a bar manager’s finger after being told he and his friends could not bring their dog with them into the bar.

On Sunday evening, Kenneth Alvin Davis III, 27, tried to enter the Undertow Beach Bar, located at 3850 Gulf Boulevard, with his friends and a dog.

According to an affidavit, the group got “unruly” when they were told they could not bring the dog inside.

That’s when Davis III lunged at the manager and bit at his finger, the affidavit said. The manager, in return, punched Davis III in the face.

Officials said the rest of the group, began fighting and punching the bar staff and had to be separated as deputies arrived, according to the document.

The bar manager refused to file battery charges. The affidavit said Davis III is facing a disorderly intoxication charge.

WFLA.com has reached out for the video from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

