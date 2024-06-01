Pinellas inmate death under investigation

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 53-year-old inmate, saying it appears to be related to medical issues.

Kevin Kelley, who was arrested Friday on drug and DUI charges by St. Petersburg police, died early Saturday morning after being transported to a hospital for unspecified “medical reasons,” according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Detectives did not find evidence of any physical altercations or injuries while Kelley was incarcerated, according to the news release. It said Kelley’s death does not appear suspicious but that the investigation is ongoing.