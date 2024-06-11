Pinellas deputies to start seizing cars of fleeing drivers on Tuesday

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office announced a new initiative to discourage people from recklessly fleeing from law enforcement.

Starting on Tuesday, anyone who flees from a law enforcement officer after being told to stop will have their car seized and sold by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

“All of these people are doing this intentionally,” Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said. “They’re doing it deliberately. They know what they’re doing. They make a decision to run. Well, we’re going to make a decision that you’re losing your car.”

Gualtieri said if the car was a rental or borrowed from a friend or family member, the owner of the car would get one written notice.

If the same car is rented out or lent to the same person and they flee from the police a second time, the car will be seized and sold.

Before 2014, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office averaged 100 pursuits a year. In 2014, the sheriff’s office narrowed its policy on pursuits, and the number of pursuits has dropped to an average of 10 a year in the past decade, Gualtieri said.

Gualtieri said an average of one person a day is killed nationwide due to reckless driving caused by police pursuits.

“This happens every single day,” Gualtieri said. “It’s ridiculous. We’re not going to allow people to be put in harm’s way just because people want to run from the cops because they don’t want to be accountable for their actions.”

Last month, a driver was charged after he crashed into an ambulance while fleeing a traffic stop on May 18, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Willie Lee Daniels, 41, was charged with three counts each of DUI with serious bodily injury, reckless driving with serious bodily injury and fleeing and eluding with serious bodily injury, deputies said.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said at 2:44 a.m., deputies tried to pull over Daniels in the area of Ridge Road and Ulmerton Road for a traffic violation.

Authorities said while Daniels initially stopped, he quickly did U-turn and fled north on Seminole Boulevard. The deputy did not pursue the driver at the time.

Shortly after fleeing, Daniels allegedly sped into the intersection of East Bay Drive and North Missouri Avenue where he crashed into an ambulance, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the ambulance then flipped on its side and injured driver Derrick Gil, 25; medic Ashley Markel, 28; and their 70-year-old patient, Kasturi Tejpaul.

Tejpaul’s left leg was broken from the impact of the crash.

“I will be able to walk again,” Tejpaul said. “However, it will be three months before it’s normal.”

Tejpaul was being transported to a medical facility in Largo at the time of the crash. However, that procedure has been put on hold while he recovers from the injuries from the collision.

“He’s so active,” said Abhishek Tejpaul, Kasturi’s son. “He would be out all day. Now he’s in the bed all day. It’s totally changed his life.”

