Pinellas County husband accused of beating wife of 55 years because she wouldn’t let him drive: affidavit

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas County man was arrested for allegedly abusing his wife of 55 years because she wouldn’t let him drive their car, as he is not supposed to drive, an affidavit said.

Largo police responded to the 2000 block of 8th Avenue Southwest on Friday afternoon, after the victim called and said her husband was beating her.

During the call, the suspect, Walter Lee David, 78, could be heard saying, “Shut up and stop it.”

According to the affidavit, the 78-year-old victim suffered a cut to her left eye and her nose, along with a contusion to the back of her head, which was “visibly red.”

Officials said the living room had things tossed around and appeared to have been from a struggle.

The victim told officials David wanted to drive their vehicle, but she didn’t allow him to since he was not supposed to be driving.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation. David was found to have dried blood on his leg.

David was arrested on a charge of battery on a person over the age of 65. He is being held without bond.

