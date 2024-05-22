Pinellas County deputies investigate ‘disturbance’ in Palm Harbor

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a “disturbance” on Monday afternoon in Palm Harbor.

Deputies were called at about 3:30 p.m. to a home on Shore Drive.

“There must have been 15 cop cars,” Jana Joyner said. “It was just crazy.”

The sheriff’s office said all parties involved are accounted for, and there’s no threat to the public.

“I’ve been here 45 years,” Peg Mahara said. “I’ve been here a long time and there’s never been anything like this.”

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office has not released any details about what the “disturbance” was as of 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

