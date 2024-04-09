Some Pinellas Co. property owners will see lower flood insurance rates, but not all

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Some homeowners in Pinellas County will soon be seeing lower flood insurance rates.

On Tuesday, the director of FEMA, Deanna Criswell, recognized the county for efforts to mitigate the impact of flooding, but not all county residents will see the lower rates.

Marian Cirello moved to unincorporated Pinellas in 2004.

“Two days before the four hurricanes. Never had a hurricane in my life, it was an education,” Cirello said.

Her homeowner’s insurance costs have increased, as has the cost of her flood insurance.

“It’s gone up a lot, an awful lot. A lot of people are complaining,” Cirello said.

Now, some relief may be on the way as Criswell awarded Pinellas County a class two rating in the Federal National Insurance Program. This is the highest rating for any county in Florida.

FEMA says the rating is based on a wide variety of factors that are aimed at reducing flooding impacts in a community. The low rating means lower costs for homeowners.

“As of April 1, flood insurance policyholders are eligible for up to 40 percent discount on their premiums,” the FEMA Director said.

“Because the program is community-based, each community does have to implement their own activities and manage their own program,” Pinellas County Floodplain Administrator Lisa Foster said.

Property owners in the impacted areas don’t have to do anything to get the lower rates; they should just show up on the next assessment after April 1.

