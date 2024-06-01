Pine Street Shootout reenactment in Abilene brings Wild West history to life

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The history of Pine Street in downtown Abilene dates back to the Wild West in 1884. At the corner of North 1st Street and Pine Street, a shootout involving Frank Collins, an alderman, his brother Walter, a Taylor County Deputy Sheriff, and Zeno Hemphill took place. This historical event, which occurred 140 years ago, is commemorated annually at Frontier Texas with a live reenactment.

History Alive: Frontier Texas re-enacts Abilene’s 1884 Pine Street Shoot-out

Mike Stephens plays Walter Collins, a Deputy Sheriff for Taylor County. He shared that Hemphill had leased property from the Collins brothers to run a saloon. However, when new laws were enacted, the brothers decided to close down the saloon.

“There was a dispute that arose of whether the Cattle Exchange Saloon that was at 2nd and Main [Street] was actually contributing to the gambling problem in town. That was, at that point, illegal… They [Frank and Walter Collins] went to the Cattle Exchange Saloon to confront the saloon manager, Zeno Hemphill, and a shootout broke out,” Stephens explained.

Tony Redman (pastor), Michael Stephens (Deputy Sheriff Walter Collins), Ben Eden (Mayor Corley), Rudy Seals (City Alderman Frank Collins), Michael McCormick (Saloon Manager), Peyton Seals (Bartender), Bruce Calvery (Doctor), Lisa Kish and Abigail Griffith (Saloon Girls) perform the Pine Street Shootout Reenactment on June 1, 2024.

Stephens, along with other actors and actresses, teaches and passes down this story, which is of historical significance as it was the first time an officer fell in the line of duty in the county.

“It’s a lot of fun, first of all, but it’s historically relevant to show people what happened in town. There used to be shirts about keep Abilene boring… But Abilene is anything but boring, and we’ve got an exciting history. This is only one part of that history,” Stephens shared.

Pine Street Shootout re-enactment keeps history alive in more ways than one

He shared that Zeno Hemphill’s and Frank and Walter Collins’s graves are at the Abilene Municipal Cemetery, just about 10 to 15 yards apart.

“They’re real people who really existed, so this is a historical [reenactment] that brings it into life for a 2024 audience,” Stephens added.

This incident led to a case that went to the Texas Supreme Court. Collins, a bail bondsman, used a group bond to bail out Hemphill and several unrelated criminals.

However, because both the bondholder and the bondee were dead, the court system faced uncertainty about how to release the others. As a result of this case and other factors, group bonds are no longer allowed today.

The Pine Street Shootout re-enactments at Frontier Texas start at high noon on the following days:

June 8

June 22

June 29

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.