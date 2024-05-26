Pine Ridge High School seniors celebrate graduation 2024 at the Ocean Center
Pine Ridge High School seniors turned their tassels and celebrated as the Class of 2024 Saturday at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach.
Of the 354 graduates, 42 received scholar designations; 183 received industry scholar designations; and four received the Florida Seal of Biliteracy.
Thirteen students are entering the military.
The senior class as a whole earned 15,237 hours of community service.
