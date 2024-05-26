Pine Ridge High School seniors celebrate graduation 2024 at the Ocean Center

Pine Ridge High School seniors turned their tassels and celebrated as the Class of 2024 Saturday at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach.

Of the 354 graduates, 42 received scholar designations; 183 received industry scholar designations; and four received the Florida Seal of Biliteracy.

As graduation comes to an end at the Ocean Center on Saturday, May 25, 2024, a Pine Ridge High School Student is full of emotion after she receives her diploma.

Thirteen students are entering the military.

The senior class as a whole earned 15,237 hours of community service.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Pine Ridge High School graduation photos live from the Ocean Center