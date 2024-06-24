Pine Lawn man charged with manslaughter in brother’s killing

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Pine Lawn man is accused of fatally shooting his brother last week following an argument.

According to the North County Police Cooperative’s probable cause statement, the shooting happened around 4:40 p.m. on June 17 at a home in the 3700 block of Salome Avenue.

The brothers lived together with other family members at the residence.

Police found the victim, Wesley Robinson, outside the home with gunshot wounds to his neck, chest, abdomen, and back. Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 33.

Five men charged with kidnapping after missing teen found in Missouri

After reviewing audio and video recordings from exterior home surveillance, police claim Taveon Jackson, 24, got into an argument with Robinson and shot his brother several times. Jackson could be seen leaving the residence with a firearm, which he allegedly tossed in a community park near the home.

Jackson was located two blocks away and taken into custody.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Jackson with voluntary manslaughter, armed criminal action, and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution. Jackson remains jailed on a $500,000 cash-only bond. He’s due in court for a bond reduction hearing on Wednesday.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.