Pine Bluff city leaders announce infrastructure project aimed at improving downtown

PINE BLUFF, Ark.- Pine Bluff city leaders announced the start of the next phase of a street improvement project which is aimed at upgrading key infrastructure.

Officials said the Downtown Streetscape Project will bring upgrades to lighting, sidewalks, drainage and landscaping along Main Street, between 4th and 8th Avenue.

Pine Bluff set to receive over $500,000 from feds for downtown highway retrofit

William Davis is a resident who lives and works in the downtown area and said he’s ready to see the changes.

“We don’t have anything down here, look at how many buildings are torn down,” Davis said.

He said these upgrades could possibly draw people back to Pine Bluff.

“It’ll make a big difference to the community,” Davis said.

People in the Pine Bluff community said many promises have been made by the city, and gone unfulfilled, but Go Forward Pine Bluff CEO Ryan Watley said soon a change will be seen.

“People want to see things immediately but that’s just not how it works in the public sector, so it takes time we have to get bids procurement,” Watley said.

Arkansas Dept. of Transportation gets $91 million in federal funds for I-49, I-57 projects

He said they hope to see a difference in the downtown area within the next three to five years.

“It continues to be a game changer when the city continues to upgrade these things and puts us in revitalization era,” Watley said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.