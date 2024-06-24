Pinckney man faces three felonies after disturbing behavior at Food Truck Friday

PINCKNEY — A local man has been arrested and charged with three felonies after exhibiting disturbing behavior toward children at Pinckney's Food Truck Friday.

Pinckney Police responded to a report that a stranger was playing with children — grabbling, tickling and holding them — on Friday, June 21.

Jeremy Mills, 38, had joined a game of football catch. Police said the children were uneasy.

When an officer approached, Mills threw a football at him, which the officer deflected. Mills told the officer he was a friend of parents, but others in the park said he'd told the children he was their uncle.

According to police, Mills appeared intoxicated and was not cooperative with the officer. A second officer arrived and the pair decided to detain Mills, pending investigation. He resisted being handcuffed but was eventually restrained.

“While being escorted to the police station, the subject screamed obscenities and disrupted the family atmosphere of the event,” officials said.

Mills had apparently grabbed a young boy, who feared Mills was going to take him from his parents. According to the release, Mills stepped between the boy and his parents when they called for him to come to them.

Mills did not know any of the children or their parents, police said. He was lodged at the Livingston County Jail and his bond was set at $100,000.

Mills is charged with kidnapping child enticement (a felony), two counts of assaulting/resisting/obstructing an officer (a felony), assault and battery (a misdemeanor) and disorderly person jostling (a misdemeanor).

He is scheduled for a probable cause conference in the 53rd District Court on July 9 in front of Judge Shauna Murphy.

“The events held in the downtown area are family-oriented and we have not encountered this level of disruption in the past,” police said. “We will continue to investigate to ensure that all victims are located and addressed.”

