Pimple Poppers Go Head to Head!

The following material contains graphic images that may be disturbing. Parents are advised that these images may not be suitable for young children.

The day had to come – two masters of extraction finally face off to see who’s had the grossest, gooiest, popping moment of all.

Dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee, aka Dr. Pimple Popper, has racked up more than 170 million Youtube views for her gruesome extraction videos. Family Medicine Specialist Dr. John Gilmore, known as “Big Poppa,” has more than 10 million Youtube views and is rising fast in the pimple-popping ranks. When these two meet head to head, things are going to get messy!

Both doctors have brought along videos of their most stomach-turning extractions. The studio audience must decide who has popped the worst blemish of them all. “I have to warn you: These are graphic,” cautions ER Physician Dr. Travis Stork. “If you’re squeamish, you may not want to watch this.”

Dr. Lee starts things off with a case where a patient had “a cyst about the size of a golf ball on his back.” She adds, “I think my stuff is not so much gross as just fascinating and amazing!”

Dr. Gilmore retaliates with a video of himself opening an inflamed abscess on a man's neck – which ends with an unpleasant surprise.

Both videos draw a big audience reaction, but which reigns supreme? The applause-o-meter tells the final tale. See if you agree with the audience pick – if you have the stomach for it.