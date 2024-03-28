Pima County deputies take son into custody after 83-year-old mother's 'suspicious' death

A man in Pima County was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the death of his 83-year-old mother, according to officials.

Pima County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to a call in the San Xavier District by request of the Rural Metro Fire Department. When deputies arrived, they found 83-year-old Bonita Cheney dead. During their initial investigation, detectives found that Bonita died under suspicious circumstances.

Deputies arrested the 83-year-old woman's son, Derek Cheney, on charges of manslaughter.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Pima County deputies arrest man in death of his 83-year-old mother