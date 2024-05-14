Pilots group to hold aviator hiring events in Honolulu

May 14—Select an option below to continue reading this premium story.

Pilot demand is decreasing due to aircraft groundings, delivery issues and the record-setting pace of post-pandemic hiring.

Still, the industry will need hundreds of thousands of new pilots worldwide over the next 20 years as the retirement of senior pilots creates demand for new pilots.

Nevada-based Future & Active Pilot Advisors, also known as FAPA, is returning to Honolulu to help make those connections. FAPA will hold a Pilot Job Fair for job-hunting pilots and a Future Pilot Seminar for aspiring aviators on Saturday at the Prince Waikiki Hotel.

Louis Smith, president of FAPA, said pilot hiring in 2024 is decreasing; however, there are opportunities in this hiring cycle.

"Many airlines have stopped hiring due to aircraft delivery issues from Boeing and engine issues with Pratt & Whitney engines installed on certain Airbus aircraft. Spirit Airlines announced furloughs of pilots beginning in September due to the grounding of many of its Airbus aircraft and Southwest. A Boeing-­only operator is offering paid leaves to pilots until their aircraft availability issue is solved," Smith said.

The slowdown in demand also is tied to record-setting pilot hiring in 2022 and 2023 when the 13 major U.S. airlines hired a combined 25,321 pilots to fill the void left by early retirements of pilots during pandemic shutdowns.

Still, Smith said some regional airlines are hiring and have been waiting for a normal hiring environment.

"The strong pilot demand by the major U.S. airlines sitting at the top of the 'poach chain' created massive attrition at smaller airlines, charter operators and military flying units," he said. "The regional airlines who provide passenger flights into the major hubs on behalf of the major airlines radically increased pay and bonuses in attempts to attract qualified aviator talent."

Smith said Atlas Air plans to hire more than 500 pilots to support its growing freight operations this year and will be at the Pilot Job Fair to meet qualified pilots. He said there are cockpit opportunities at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Air and Marine Operations and Skywest Airlines, which will brief qualified pilots at the job fair.

He said aspiring aviators will have an opportunity to meet with two mainland flight schools at the seminar. Smith added that attendees at both events "will learn how the industry handles the complexity of operations dealing with pilots, planes, petroleum and the inevitable hiring cycles common to the industry."

FLYING HIGH

Future & Active Pilot Advisors is holding an informational event for aspiring pilots, as well as a job fair. Attendees must pre-register for any event:

Future Pilot Seminar

>> When: Saturday, 2 p.m.

>> Where: Prince Waikiki Hotel

>> Cost: Free (excluding parking), invitation only

>> Target audience: High school and middle school students, school counselors, military personnel who are separating from the service, and those researching careers as professional pilots

>> Information/register:

Pilot Job Fair

>> When: Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon

>> Where: Prince Waikiki Hotel

>> Cost: Free (includes parking)

>> Target audience: Qualified pilots holding a commercial certificate

>> Information/register: or call 800-JET-JOBS (538-5627), ext. 50