Pilot out of New York injured in plane crash in Connecticut

A pilot was injured when her plane crashed near an airstrip in Plymouth, Conn. on Monday morning.

The unidentified pilot was taken to Waterbury Hospital, the Hartford Courant reported. Her injuries were not considered life-threatening, and no one else was on board the plane.

Emergency crews pulled the woman from a mangled wreck of a single-engine Cessna 172, according to the Courant. The plane went down on Gentile’s Campground in the Terryville section of Plymouth, not far from Waterbury Airport.

Rescuers responded to the scene after 911 calls came in just before 11 a.m., the Plymouth Police Department said in a Facebook post. The plane was leaking fuel at the scene, cops said, warning bystanders and media to stay away.

“We were lucky the plane didn’t explode,” Plymouth Fire Chief Mark Sekorski told the Courant.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection responded to the wreck, along with the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

The single-engine Cessna had taken off from New York on a training flight, according to Connecticut ABC affiliate WTNH. Its intended destination was unclear.

Waterbury Airport, about a mile from the crash site, consists of a single landing strip and has been closed for years. However, officials said five planes have crashed in the area in the past decade, WTNH reported. One of those wrecks occurred in June 2022, when a plane went down in the woods around the airport and the pilot was injured.