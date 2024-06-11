Pilot uninjured in small plane crash Tuesday east of Hillsdale

Hillsdale County Sheriff's deputies return to their patrol cars after investigating a small plane crash Tuesday afternoon.

HILLSDALE TWP. — The pilot of a small plane that crashed less than a mile from the Hillsdale Municipal Airport Tuesday afternoon walked away without injury.

Hillsdale County Sheriff Scott Hodshire said deputies had investigated the plane crash that occurred in a field off of Bacon Road near Meadow Lane in Hillsdale Township. The location is separated from the Hillsdale Municipal Airport by a wooded area.

Hodshire said the Federal Aviation Administration was notified of the incident but would not be responding for their own investigation.

The sheriff's office did not immediately release why the plane crash landed in the field and cleared from the scene around an hour after their arrival.

The crash was the second small plane crash in as many days in southeast Michigan with a fatal plane crash occurring Monday afternoon in southern Washtenaw County.

— Contact Reporter Corey Murray at cmurray@hillsdale.net or follow him on X, formerly Twitter: @cmurrayHDN.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Trainer plane pilot uninjured in crash near Hillsdale Airport