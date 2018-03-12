Pilot Survives Crash That Killed All 5 Passengers in New York's East River

The pilot freed himself from the chopper, but the others were unable to get out, FDNY Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro said.

A helicopter pilot managed to survive after the chopper crashed Sunday in a New York City river.

The crash occurred at about 7 p.m., when the chopper went down in the East River near New York's Roosevelt Island.

FDNY Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro said in a news conference later Sunday evening that the pilot was able to free himself while his five passengers weren't so lucky.

The pilot was picked up by a tugboat, while divers worked to free the others. Three of the passengers were rushed to a hospital in critical condition and the two others were pronounced dead at the scene, CBS News reported.

The three hospitalized victims were soon pronounced dead.

In video provided by WCBS Newsradio 880, first responders are seen walking a man, presumably the pilot, to a waiting ambulance in Manhattan.

The pilot was treated and released, according to reports.

Police Commissioner James P. O'Neill said the helicopter had been hired for a private photo shoot.

Neither the pilot nor the passengers were immediately identified by authorities.

