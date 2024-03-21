Pilot potable reuse program shows promise Norman could recycle sewage

Mar. 21—On Tuesday, engineers provided the Norman City Council with an encouraging update on the possibility of recycling wastewater.

The City of Norman is exploring indirect potable reuse, a type of water recycling that uses an environmental buffer before it returns to the drinking supply. In Norman's case, sewer water would be heavily treated and deposited into Lake Thunderbird, the city's primary source of water.

The recycled water would be treated twice before reaching residents' taps: once before entering into Lake Thunderbird, and again when taken from the lake.

According to a 2019 report from the Norman Utilities Authority, because of the level of pollution in Lake Thunderbird, injecting clean, recycled water into the lake may even improve its overall quality.

In order to explore indirect potable reuse's feasibility in Norman, the City partnered with Garver, an engineering firm that builds water treatment systems, to begin a pilot program. Cole Niblett, an engineer from Garver, and Norman Utilities Director Chris Mattingly presented the results of the pilot program at a City Council study session.

A successful indirect potable reuse treatment system must be effective at removing nitrogen and phosphorus, which can cause algal blooms; pathogens such as bacteria and viruses; and organics, which include contaminants like pesticides, pharmaceuticals or "forever chemicals" like PFAS.

The pilot program featured four main steps in cleaning the wastewater to address the three main containment types. According to Garver's findings, the pilot program was successful at cleaning the water to potable standards. In fact, the engineers were confident enough to drink the treated water.

"I stand before you without a third eye," Niblett joked.

The main issue with the system occurred in April 2022, when storm damage led to equipment failures that led to higher phosphorus levels, but Niblett said that provided Garver with helpful data about how to prevent a similar failure in a full-scale system.

The Oklahoma Department of Environment Quality reviewed the results of the pilot and issued a letter of support. Now, Garver is waiting on the National Water Research Institute to review the pilot results.

There are still plenty of steps the Garver and the City must take before implementing indirect potable reuse, however. First, Garver must establish how much pollution Lake Thunderbird could receive and still continue to maintain water quality standards.

After that, Garver would need to complete an engineering report to establish design criteria, and then receive consent from Norman, Midwest City and Del City.

With the cities' consent, Garver would need final approval from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board and Department of Environmental Quality before seeking construction permits.

Niblett said Norman is the first city in Oklahoma to pursue indirect potable reuse using a lake.

"We started this conversation more than a decade ago, and as usual, Norman will be the reason why this happens in the State of Oklahoma," said Ward 7 Councilmember Stephen Tyler Holman. "This pilot is paving the way for others."