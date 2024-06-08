“Pilot and passenger okay” after plane crash at Honor Flight Fly In Saturday

TELFORD, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) confirmed a plane crashed at the Honor Flight Cruise and Fly In Saturday morning in Telford and that two people were transported to an area hospital.

A spokesperson with the WCSO said the crash took place during the community event at Kite Field. The Honor Flight of the Appalachian Highlands said in a post that “all spectators are safe and the pilot and passenger are ok.”

The WCSO said two people from inside the plane were transported to a hospital.

The Honor Flight of the Appalachian Highlands released the following statement:

An incident has occurred at the Cruise In/Fly In but all spectators are safe and the pilot and passenger are ok. We are grateful for the first responders being there and the pilot doing his best to maintain control of his aircraft. We thank God for His watchful eye and hedge of protection. Honor Flight of the Appalachian Highlands

Honor Flight organizers told News Channel 11 that the event is continuing as normal following the crash, and their prayers are with the pilot and passenger.

