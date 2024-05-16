Pilot makes emergency landing in northeast Arkansas field

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. – A pilot was forced to make an emergency landing in a northeast Arkansas field on Thursday.

According to a social media post by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday afternoon, the pilot landed his four-seat single-engine Piper Cherokee in the farm field after an engine failure.

Small plane crashes into Hot Springs neighborhood near Oaklawn, 2 people injured

The pilot was the only person on board and there were no injuries, the department reported.

The landing took place west of Highway 168N near Highway 412 in the county, the department posted, adding that the FAA has been notified. The pilot’s name or the aircraft’s registration has not been released.

The aircraft shows little damage in the post’s accompanying photo, which the department confirmed in its post.

Woman catches aftermath of Hot Springs small plane crash on doorbell camera

“This is a testament to the immense flight training for such a possibility, as well as the fantastic skills of the pilot,” the department posted. “We are very thankful for this outcome.”

The incident took place less than 24 hours after a small aircraft crashed and burned in a Hot Springs neighborhood after losing power. The two onboard were hospitalized with what was classified as minor injuries by officials.

Witness describes plane crash that killed Batesville couple traveling from Florida to Arkansas

On Sunday night, a single-engine turboprop plane based in Batesville crashed outside Marianna, killing the husband and wife who were onboard.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.