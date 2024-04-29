Pilot injured in small plane crash in El Cajon

EL CAJON, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) –First responders are on the scene of a small plane crash in El Cajon Sunday night.

Authorities are urging the public to avoid the area of Lily Ave and Clarke Drive in El Cajon for the next few hours after a small plane went down just after 6 p.m. Sunday.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the pilot reported leaking fuel before the plane went down. No homes were hit, but the plane did hit some power lines, causing over 1,000 people to lose power Sunday evening, SDG&E’s outage map shows.

Heartland Fire crews are on the scene of the crash and are asking the public to avoid the area for the next two hours.

According to Heartland Fire, the pilot has been taken to the hospital, the extent of his injuries unknown at this time.

