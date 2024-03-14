Pilot injured after plane makes unexpected landing at Northern California airport

An aircraft leaking fuel landed unexpectedly Thursday at the Nevada County Airport, causing minor injuries to its pilot, authorities said.

The Nevada County Consolidated Fire District, Grass Valley Fire Department and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office went to the airport about noon for reports of an aircraft down, firefighters said on social media. The pilot, a 63-year-old man, complained of pain and was taken to a hospital, Ashley Quadros, a spokeswoman with the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, wrote in an email.

The plane landed off the runway, firefighters said. It sustained moderate damage, Quadros wrote.

“The (Federal Aviation Administration) was notified but the circumstances did not warrant their presence,” Quadros added.

The airport remained open, authorities said.