Pilot injured in Hunterdon County plane crash

A single-engine pilot suffered minor injuries Monday after the aircraft crashed while attempting an emergency landing in a large hay field off Ellis Road in Holland Township.

Around 4:25 p.m. Monday, a small fixed-wing plane crashed while attempting the emergency landing. The pilot, who was the only person on the plane, suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene by the Milford-Holland Rescue Squad, police said.

No injuries were reported by anyone on the ground.

First responders from Holland Township Police, Frenchtown Police, New Jersey State Police, Holland Fire Department, Milford Fire Department, and Hunterdon OEM responded to the scene, police said.

The crash is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

No further information is available at this time.

