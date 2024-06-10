Pilot error, maintenance issues to blame for fatal Keene plane crash: NTSB

Jun. 10—Pilot error and poor maintenance contributed to the crash of a single-engine airplane into a building near Keene's airport in October 2022 that killed two people aboard, according to federal investigators.

"The National Transportation Safety Board determines the probable cause(s) of this accident to be: Improper maintenance of the fuel injector nozzles and the pilots' failure to abort the takeoff during the takeoff roll," said a 12-page report from the National Transportation Safety Board.

"Contributing to the accident was the mechanic's decision to return the airplane to service with the engine unable to attain its full rated power," said the recently released report.

The Beechcraft aircraft crashed about a half-mile from the runway into a building north of Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Keene just before 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

The two men killed were identified as Lawrence Marchiony and Marvin David Dezendorf. Marchiony, 41, was from Baldwinville, Mass., and Dezendorf was from Townshend, Vermont, according to a previous news release.

"The flight instructor and the pilot under instruction likely did not recognize during the takeoff roll that the engine was producing about 2,400 rpm instead of the normal 2,700 rpm," the report said. "They also should have recognized that the ground run was excessive and aborted the takeoff while still on the runway."

A person answering the phone Monday at Monadnock Aviation in Keene — the plane's registered owner and operator — said he didn't want to comment on the report's conclusions.

"The reality is we're all using the information that came out in that report to understand the chain of events that led up to it and potentially use that to teach risk management moving forward," said the man, who declined to give his name.

The plane hit a storage structure attached to an apartment building, resulting in a post-impact fire that nearly consumed the airplane, according to the NTSB.

No one was hurt on the ground.

The NTSB said a mechanic reported that the fuel injector nozzles were cleaned as part of an annual inspection.

"It is likely that at some point after removing the inserts or restrictors for cleaning, they were not reinstalled," meaning the plane could produce less horsepower, the report said.

The report also said a mechanic during a post-maintenance engine run "likely incorrectly identified" the plane's maximum power and should not have returned the plane to service, according to the report.

Investigators said the plane had not flown in about 14 months and a post-maintenance check flight was not performed after the annual inspection.

"A flight instructor and a pilot under instruction were initiating a personal flight, which was the airplane's first flight after the annual inspection was completed," the report said.

"Coincidentally, it was also their first flight in the same airplane in which they experienced poor takeoff and climb performance during a flight nearly 14 months earlier."

Witnesses reported that during the accident takeoff roll, the engine didn't sound normal, with one witness saying it never sounded smooth the entire time the airplane was on the runway or while airborne, according to the report.

The New Hampshire Medical Examiner's Office concluded both men died from inhalation of smoke and toxic products of combustion, according to the NTSB.