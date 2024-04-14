Pilot dies in small aircraft crash landing in Maricopa on Sunday

A pilot of a small aircraft died Sunday morning after crashing in the city of Maricopa.

Firefighters and police responded to a report of a downed aircraft near Murphy and La Brea roads at about 7 a.m., according to a Maricopa spokesperson.

Upon arriving, officials found the pilot dead with a paramotor device that had an uncontrolled landing. There were no other reported injuries and no damage to any buildings, according to officials.

The crash was under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Small aircraft crash in Maricopa leads to pilot death