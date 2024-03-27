Pilot dies after plane crash at Britain’s largest aviation museum

Wreckage of a red and white aircraft was visible to visitors at the museum - Cambs News/Bav Media

A man has died after his plane crashed at Britain’s largest aviation museum.

The man, who was in his 50s and from Bedfordshire, was pronounced dead at the scene after the crash at the Imperial War Museum Duxford, Cambridgeshire, early on Tuesday afternoon. He was the only person on board.

In a statement, IWM Duxford said: “We are sad to report that the pilot, a man in his 50s from the Bedfordshire area, did not survive the crash.

“Despite the best efforts of medical crews, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this incredibly difficult time. Cambridgeshire Police have informed next of kin, who attended the scene of the accident yesterday.”

Wreckage of a red and white aircraft was visible to visitors at the museum - Cambs News/Bav Media

Flight data shows the Cirrus SR-22 had been circling the airfield, which is home to scores of privately owned planes, for 19 minutes before coming into land.

A video filmed by an eyewitness appears to show the red and white plane then banking to the left and almost rotating upside down before colliding with the ground.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB), which deployed inspectors to the crash site on Tuesday, are now conducting an investigation.

Police, firefighters and ambulance crews all rushed to the scene on Tuesday after the crash.

Witnesses said firefighters performed CPR on a person close to the wreckage and that a body bag was seen in the vicinity.

The colour of the plane’s crashed fuselage and a partly visible registration on it match a privately owned Cirrus SR-22 Turbo that is registered at Duxford.

A party of schoolchildren on a visit to the museum is believed to have witnessed the crash.

Kate Moore, 62, was at Duxford with her husband when the plane crashed.

She said: “While we were outside, we heard a bang and turned to see plumes of smoke. We were a long way away and many others there hadn’t an idea anything had occurred. I only saw the crash post-impact.

“It’s all a rather tragic end to a joyful day seeing the Hurricane and other planes flying after their winter maintenance.”

IWM Duxford is Britain’s largest aviation museum and features runways and exhibition buildings containing hundreds of aircraft.

It closed early on Tuesday and is not due to reopen until Good Friday.