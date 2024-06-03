Pilot dies following midair collision during Portuguese airshow

June 3 (UPI) -- Two stunt planes collided midair during an airshow in Portugal over the weekend, resulting in the death of a Spanish pilot, the Portuguese Air Force said.

The crash happened at about 4:05 p.m. local time Sunday at the Beja AirShow at an air base in the city of Beja, located about 111 miles southeast of Lisbon.

The Portuguese Air Force said in a statement that the planes collided midair, causing one of the aircraft to crash outside the air base, while the other landed within the base's perimeter.

The other pilot, a Portuguese national, sustained only minor injuries and was transported to Beja Hospital as a precaution, it said.

"It is with great sorrow and consternation that the air force extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends and acquaintances, and stands in deep solidarity during this time of loss," the air force said.

The crash occurred during a performance by the renowned Yakstars, a Spanish-Portuguese aerobatic team that flys six Yak 52 aircraft.

There were no injuries reported on the ground as a result of the crash.

Following the crash, the air force canceled the rest of the event, it said.