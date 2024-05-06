Pillen requests disaster declaration: $10.5 million for Panhandle’s wintry storms in early April

(Getty Images)

LINCOLN — Gov. Jim Pillen submitted a federal disaster declaration request Monday for early April wintry storms for eight counties in the Nebraska Panhandle.

Pillen requested the declaration and a preliminary $10.5 million in federal funding after thunderstorms and heavy rains April 6 and April 7 developed into freezing rain, snow, strong winds and blizzard conditions. Funding would help cover costs to repair or replace public infrastructure.

The eight western counties are: Banner, Cheyenne, Dawes, Garden, Kimball, Morrill, Scotts Bluff and Sioux.

A news release states the most significant storm damage was to power systems, including downed power lines, and five utility systems. More than 2,000 power poles were broken or knocked down in addition to other system hardware damage.

“Some residents in the impacted areas were without electricity for up to a week,” the release continues. “Other storm impacts included closed highways, downed trees, and some damage to local buildings and equipment.”

Pillen similarly requested a declaration and $11.5 million in federal support one week ago for the Arbor Day tornado outbreak that tore through three eastern counties: Lancaster, Douglas and Washington.

President Joe Biden granted the major disaster declaration for Douglas and Washington; the Federal Emergency Management Agency is currently assisting Nebraskans in those counties.

Affected residents and business owners in Douglas or Washington County can apply for assistance by:

