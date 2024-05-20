‘Pillars of the community:’ Assistant to GA police chief, husband and son killed in I-75 crash

The assistant to a Georgia police chief, her husband and 15-year-old son were killed in a multi-car crash in Bartow County Sunday night.

John Weeks told Channel 2 Action News that his niece, 35-year-old Erin Mason, her husband, 43-year-old Dakarai Mason and their oldest son, Brandon Crawford, all died after the family’s Kia crossed the center line on I-75 and caused a chain-reaction crash. Aimee Odom, 21, who was driving another vehicle involved in the crash was also killed.

Weeks said the Masons’ two younger children, 5-year-old Noah and 6-year-old Titus are still in the hospital. Noah is alert and talking. Titus is fighting for his life in the intensive care unit, Weeks said.

Erin Mason was the assistant to the Police Chief at the Holly Springs Police Department.

“You’re talking about two wonderful people who were pillars of their community who were doing everything right,” Weeks said.

Weeks said the family is devastated, not just at the loss of their family members but about the loss of Odom as well.

Troopers say it’s unclear at this time what caused the van to cross over into the southbound lanes.

Two other people injured in the crash have not been identified.