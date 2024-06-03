'A pillar' of Stark County: Attorney Ronald Dougherty remembered for community dedication

Ron Dougherty at the law firm of Krugliak, Wilkins, Griffiths & Dougherty in Jackson Township in this December 2021 file photo. He was selected as the Clayton Horn Award recipient.

Ronald W. Dougherty, a prominent Stark County attorney and community member born and raised in Canton, died Saturday at age 91.

An extensive list his accomplishments and activities, which his colleagues shared with The Canton Repository, spans seven pages. It includes his work as a senior partner of Krugliak, Wilkins, Griffiths & Daugherty; service as a lieutenant and captain in the U.S. Air Force; involvement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame dating to the 1960 fundraising campaign; and various roles with legal and charitable organizations.

"He did so much for the firm and so much for the community, took seriously his responsibilities to our community and our country," said Sam Simmerman, who joined the Jackson Township-based law firm in 1982.

Dougherty was an assistant solicitor for the city of Canton in the late 1960s, served as the Hall of Fame's general counsel for more than four decades and also represented The Canton Repository in several matters, including a 1986 Supreme Court of Ohio case concerning private pretrial proceedings.

Simmerman found it difficult to summarize the decades of contributions Dougherty made to the Stark County area but described him as "old school" and a "lawyer's lawyer." He could be an aggressive advocate in court and then "break bread" at Bender's Tavern afterward with his legal counterparts.

Simmerman recalled a former associate who said work reviewed by Dougherty often "looked like it was bleeding" from all the red ink. Dougherty applied that attention to detail to his own duties and attended every meeting of committees that he headed, which included as general chair of the 1992 Pro Football Hall of Fame Festival, the Stark County Public Defender Commission from 1976 to 2002, and the Stark County Republican Party from 1999 to 2020.

"He was the kind of guy who didn't care if you were a Republican or Democrat, if you asked for his help, if you were a good person who was looking for a position somewhere," Simmerman said about Dougherty's political involvement.

Dennis Saunier, former president and CEO of the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce, said Dougherty was a mentor and friend who will be deeply missed throughout the community. In addition to his work with the law firm, he volunteered with many local nonprofits and businesses.

"I cherish the memories of Ron as chairman of the board of the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce, his leadership as general chairman of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Festival and the years he served as a member of the Board of Trustees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame," Saunier said in a prepared statement. "I had the honor of visiting him a few days before his passing and he never spoke of his deteriorating health, but rather his questions were always about the health of the community."

Jim Porter, president of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and former publisher of The Canton Repository, said Dougherty's love for Canton and the Hall of Fame is well-documented.

"Countless people have benefitted from his wisdom, dedication and commitment.," Porter said in a prepared statement. "This is Ron’s legacy: His impact on this community will continue to be felt for many generations to come.“

Ron Dougherty's awards and recognition

Dougherty received more than a dozen honors and awards, which included the AV Preeminent peer review rating by Martindale-Hubbell for professional excellence, five holes-in-one throughout his golf career, and The Repository's Clayton G. Horn Award of Excellence. He was nominated in 2021 for the Clayton G. Horn award by former Canton Mayor Thomas Bernabei and Edward D. Murray, an attorney at Krugliak, Wilkins, Griffiths & Dougherty.

Murray, who had an office next to Dougherty for 33 years, said his colleague was a mentor for many young attorneys, including himself. He described Dougherty as a "consummate professional" for whom the legal profession was more than a job ― it was part of his identity.

"He was a pillar of the community," Murray said. "If there was an event or an organization, Ron was there, he was part of it. He also instilled that civic pride and the importance of civic involvement in all of our lawyers over the years."

Dougherty, who is survived by two children and three grandchildren, still visited the law office until his health no longer allowed about a month ago. Arnold Funeral Homes is handling arrangements.

A service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday at Price Presbyterian Church with visitation one hour prior. There will be a private burial.

