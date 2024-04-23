Pikes Peak: Reservoir dam project closes some trails

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Wednesday, May 1, the North Slope Recreation Area (NSRA) will open, though visitors to Pikes Peak are reminded that Colorado Springs Utilities is working on the dam at South Catamount Reservoir, which will limit access to some areas.

The reservoir holds drinking water for Colorado Springs, and the rehabilitation project will enhance the safety and performance of the 87-year-old dam, which was built in 1937. The dam is one of only five dams in the country faced with steel and has to be resurfaced periodically to prevent corrosion.

RELATED COVERAGE: Pikes Peak introduces round-trip shuttles for 2024 season

The project is expected to last through 2025. Water levels in the reservoir have been lowered significantly, and it is not available for recreation during this time.

While South Catamount Reservoir is closed to the public, the nearby North Catamount Reservoir remains open, however, motor vehicle access to it is not available, due to the construction activity. Hikers can still access North Catamount from the Catamount Recreation Area Trailhead in Teller County.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Utilities

Crystal Creek Reservoir on Pikes Peak Highway will remain available for public recreation this season, having reopened last year after similar rehabilitation work to its dam.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.