Pig rescue and rehab destroyed by Colorado windstorm

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The aftermath of this weekend’s wicked winds in Colorado caused major destruction to trees, buildings and structures across the state, including a pig rescue and rehab in Weld County.

Images show the extensive damage to multiple shelters and a barn, putting the animals at risk. The damage cannot be repaired, and the family now has to start from the ground up — and they do not have much time.

The winds were still howling in the town of Pierce on Sunday at Chris P’s Rescue and Rehabilitation center as mangled metal and scattered debris covered the ground.

Krysta Steinmark and her husband, Jason Fixsel, founded the nonprofit organization specializing in nursing special needs pigs back to health while rescuing others. Fixsel said they lost power at their home on Saturday, and what they experienced that night was like nothing they have experienced in Pierce.

“The wind was just so loud,” Fixsel said. “It was like a train or a tornado. When my son and I went out there in the gale-force winds with flashlights, they were just standing in their pins. They were in shock.”

He’s talking about their 72 pigs, who miraculously braced the winds unscathed but are now forced to take refuge in the garage, which also suffered damage from the wind.

“Right now, it’s just a dire need to get these structures back up,” Steinmark said.

A pig in a wheeling device

The couple lost their barn rehab center, six other structures, fencing, a tractor, a four-wheeler, medical equipment and more to the high winds. Steinmark said, sadly, two chicks and a rooster died from the impacts, while their cat was severely injured and rushed to the vet.

Trying to pick up the pieces, Steinmark said that the estimated damage is at least $200,000. The couple is currently filing with insurance but is dealing with the process and said it’s not immediate, and they aren’t sure when they will receive any help — which could mean the difference between life and death for their animals.

“It’s devastating,” Steinmark cried. “We put so much time and effort into these babies to keep them safe, and when something comes along that’s so devastating … never take advantage of it, love those babies.”

There is a fundraiser set up if you would like to donate and help get the pig rescue back on its feet.

