Piers Morgan Hypes Trump Interview And Gets Mercilessly Bashed By Twitter Users

It’s natural that British journalist Piers Morgan would want to promote his upcoming interview with President Donald Trump.

It’s also natural that many people are skeptical that Morgan’s interview, to be aired on ITV, will be anything more than a puff piece, considering the British media personality and former “Celebrity Apprentice” winner calls Trump his “good friend.”

And that’s how it played out on Twitter on Friday afternoon when Morgan attempted to hype a 30-minute interview he had just finished with the president.

First Morgan posted a tweet:

BREAKING NEWS: I just finished a 30-minute interview with President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One.

It’s his only UK TV interview & will air on ⁦ITV exclusively on ITV. pic.twitter.com/4LC0qBtyUE

— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 13, 2018

Then came the comments, many of them with a sycophantic theme — some more in-your-face and NSFW than others.

You're gonna need to use some mouth wash no doubt. (If that's too subtle, I'm suggesting that you've just been kissing his... yeah, you get it now?)

— Louise Ann Ellis-Davies (@louanndavies) July 13, 2018

Did you clean your chin before you had that photo taken?

— MrCBarquero (@boringcarlos) July 13, 2018

Did you give his colon a quick wash n wax?

— nick thorpe (@nickgthorpe) July 13, 2018

30 minutes is a long time to be on your knees

— Ian Alda (@IanAlda) July 13, 2018

Some people weren’t as subtle.

Others had questions. Hard-hitting questions.

Did you have the cajones to ask him about Russian interference given he asked for Russia to hack Hillary the SAME day 73 attempts to spearfish her campaign occurred?#Mueller#TrumpPutin

— Christopher Suprun (@TheChrisSuprun) July 13, 2018

Was it as insightful and challenging as your last one? Yes? I'll be watching SpongeBob, thanks.

— Kenny Smith (@FinishedZine) July 13, 2018

Others were pretty confident how the interview went.

I bet you asked him a bunch of hard hitting questions and he answered them directly and thoughtfully. Just kidding.

— Mike Vogel (@MikeVogel1) July 13, 2018

I'll bet is was a searing ,controversial in depth exploration of policy and a look ahead to the evolving- I'm just fuckin with ya, it was the journalistic equivalent to spooning.

— Terry Kinney (@RealTerryKinney) July 13, 2018

Finally, others made their opinions known using the magical artform of GIFs and memes.

No air date for Morgan’s Trump interview has been announced.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.

