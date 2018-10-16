Piers Morgan Disgusted With 'Emasculated' 007 Daniel Craig Carrying Baby Daughter

British news host Piers Morgan couldn’t stand that James Bond actor Daniel Craig was spotted in New York carrying his weeks-old daughter with wife Rachel Weisz in an “emasculating” front pack.

Twitter users wailed.

One tweet urged Morgan to return, for the good of society, back to “1888 where your thoughts on masculinity were formed.”

Morgan tried to explain in a later tweet that 007 should carry his baby in his arms, not in a wussy “papoose.” But anyone who has ever carried a baby during a stroll knows that’s just not practical.

He’s not carrying it, that’s my point. He’s using an emasculating papoose.

James Bond would never use a papoose to carry his babies. https://t.co/6aZZSFUEjy — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 15, 2018

So someone came up with a more macho alternative for Morgan.

Here is a more manly version of a #papoose for you @piersmorganpic.twitter.com/pHAMGP7KjZ — True Blue (@True___Blue) October 16, 2018

Others straight-out skewered Morgan, while lots of dads posted sweet photos of themselves proudly carrying their own babies.

Proud to wear my kid all day every day. If you’re not secure enough in your masculinity to wear your kid, well... there’s something wrong with your idea of what it is to be a man. — Ron Robinson Jr (@ronrobinsonjr) October 15, 2018

Fragile masculinity much? — L danielle (@LaurieDanielle4) October 15, 2018

I'm pretty sure Daniel Craig could kick the crap out of Piers Morgan, even while still carrying his child in the papoose.#GoodDad#Bond#JamesBond#papoose#NotEmasculatedhttps://t.co/D13KKcHvAI — Kurt Dietrich (@khdietrich) October 15, 2018

Emasculated? I don’t think I’ll ever feel more of a man than when I’m looking after my children. Dick. — Dean Smith (@deansmith7) October 15, 2018

All the Bonds do it. pic.twitter.com/4cO2TGBFoB — Josh Rosenau (@JoshRosenau) October 15, 2018

Ahaha, Piers, you flaccid old dick. I’ve seldom been happier in my life than when walking around with my babies strapped to me. What a loss for you that you’re too much of a man to be a dad. pic.twitter.com/PE6V5OrXBn — Nathan Fairbairn (@nathanfairbairn) October 15, 2018

fixed it for you, Piers: pic.twitter.com/cxSbWVmrpa — Born Miserable (@bornmiserable) October 15, 2018

Daniel Craig is an actor Piers, he isnt "REALLY" James Bond. Also real men carry their own baby. It means we are secure with our own masculinity. — Chicago Mike 2.0 (@ChicagoMGD_SD) October 15, 2018

I once taught a college class while wearing my napping baby girl. pic.twitter.com/goDYSk4Mzc — Wes Dunn (@WesDunn) October 15, 2018

Looks like a hot dad — Amy Hernandez (@utfeen) October 15, 2018

I see a loving father. — Amy Somensky (@PadmeSkywalker1) October 15, 2018

In my experience, women find a man who cares for children to be both masculine and appealing.



Unlike when @piersmorgan goes for a walk in public, and the sound of vaginas slamming shut is deafening. — James Fell (@BodyForWife) October 15, 2018

Heres me with my son. Couldn't be happier to be associated with the likes of James Bond. #DanielCraig#JamesBondpic.twitter.com/u8VKp2sNYD — brad reichel (@BrReichel) October 15, 2018

Alrighty then... I’ll never understand the British sense of humor... Hope you’re well! — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) October 15, 2018

did you hit your head or something — spooky hellentine (@LucyXIV) October 15, 2018

Bugger off, Piers, you Gooner Neanderthal. How do you say “asshole” in the Queen’s English? — Carter Gaddis (@DadScribe) October 16, 2018