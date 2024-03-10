Pierogi crawl on Pittsburgh’s South Side benefits local nonprofit

A Pierogi contest dished up good eats for a good cause on Saturday.

More than two dozen restaurants along East Carson Street offered pierogies for $1 as a part of the St. Practice Day Pierogi Contest and Charity Crawl. Everyone who tasted the dumplings also got to vote for their favorites in a friendly competition.

All of the proceeds from the ticketed event went towards Pittsburgh Action Against Rape, a nonprofit that supports victims of sexual assault.

“Pittsburgh Action Against Rape is grateful to be chosen as the charity for the St. Practice Day Pierogi Contest & Charity Crawl,” said Sadie Restivo, PAAR’s Executive Director. “We look forward to sharing PAAR’s mission to respond, educate and advocate to end sexual violence in Pittsburgh and surrounding communities.”

A participant we spoke to said he had lots of reasons to come out and chow down during the charity event.

“It’s a group thing, and for charity; we like to donate. We’re all with the food bank,” said Eddie McCartney.

