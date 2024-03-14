Pierceton man dies in Kosciusko County wreck

Mar. 13—WARSAW — A Pierceton man is dead following an early morning crash in Kosciusko County Wednesday.

Killed in the crash was Jay King, 58.

At approximately 5:40 a.m., Kosciusko County emergency personnel were dispatched to U.S. 30, west of the intersection of C.R. 450 East for a personal injury crash between a 2004 Chevrolet S-10 pickup, and a 2005 Buick Rendezvous and a 2008 GMC Acadia, a Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office news release reported.

"When deputies arrived, it was determined that there was a vehicle partially stopped in the left lane and partially in the median because of a flat tire," the release stated. "The 2008 GMC and the 2005 Buick [were] slowing down in traffic due to the disabled vehicle. The 2004 S-10 was westbound on U.S. 30 in the left lane approaching the slowing traffic and collided with the 2005 Buick, pushing the 2005 Buick into the rear of the 2008 Acadia."

The Chevrolet S-10 was driven by King.

The 2005 Buick Rendezvous was operated by Sarah Craft, 84, Pierceton, and the 2008 Acadia was by Lovesson Frejuste, 31, Orlando, Florida.

King was flown to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, where he succumbed to injuries from the crash, according to the Allen County Coroner. The crash investigation was turned over to the Kosciusko County Fatal Team, the release added.

KSCO was assisted at the scene by Pierceton Fire Department, Warsaw Fire Department, Lutheran EMS, Lutheran Air Ambulance and the Allen County Coroner's Office.