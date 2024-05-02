Pierce County Sheriffs arrest high-priority fugitive

On Tuesday, April 30, a Pierce County Sheriff’s deputy assigned to the FBI’s South Sound Gang Task Force spotted a 33-year-old fugitive who had outstanding warrants for failing to show up to court on both gun and drug charges.

Task Force and Special Investigations deputies arrested the high-priority fugitive without incident as he exited a gas station in the 9900 block of Golden Given Road East in the Midland area.

While searching his backpack, deputies located 14 grams of methamphetamine, 13 grams of cocaine, 24 grams of fentanyl powder, 100 fentanyl pills, baggies and a scale.

He was booked into jail for his warrants and for the drugs, and prosecutors added three new counts of drug possession with intent to distribute for his backpack contents.

