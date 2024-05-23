Pierce County girl, 16, has been missing for five weeks. Police ask for public’s help

A 16-year-old Bonney Lake girl is missing.

Hayden Locke was last seen leaving her home on the evening of April 16, the Bonney Lake Police Department wrote May 1 in a social media post.

The police department said Locke has run away before, and she usually hangs out in Parkland and Tacoma. Locke has blue eyes. She is 5-foot-1 and weighs about 100 pounds. She has a nose ring in each nostril, and she has a belly button piercing.

The police department said she was last seen with bright red hair.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said she has dirty blonde hair but may dye it. The center is asking the public the help find the teenager, NCMEC said in a news release Wednesday.

Anyone with information can call NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678 or the Bonney Lake Police Department at 253-287-4455, the release said..

The police department’s social media post said anyone with information can call the department’s tip line at 253-447-3231 or email detective@cobl.us.

A Bonney Lake Police spokesperson was not immediately available to provide further information.

